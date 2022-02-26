Cold Front Brings Lake-Effect Snow to Oswego, New York

An arctic cold front brought snow showers to Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, February 26, ahead of expected snow squalls and hazardous travel conditions, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

This footage was filmed by Oswego resident Chris Luft, who said it was captured on Saturday morning.

Persistent snow bands could produce several inches of accumulation, strong winds, and drastic

reductions in visibility on Sunday, according to the NWS. Credit: Chris Luft via Storyful