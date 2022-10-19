'Cold Air and Mountain Snow' Strike West Virginia

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that a “large upper level system” brought “cold air and mountain snow” to parts of West Virginia on Wednesday, October 19.

The NWS warned that accumulations of light snowfall may contribute to hazardous conditions such as slick roadways and low visibility.

Video posted by Darin Deveau, which he said was filmed on Wednesday in the ski resort town of Snowshoe, shows snowfall making streets “slick.” Deveau said that wind gusts were “absolutely howling.”

The Snowshoe Mountain ski resort called the early accumulation “magic.” Credit: Darin Deveau via Storyful