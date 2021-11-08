Cold 30s Overnight Plus Monday Begins A Warming Trend For Our Afternoons
Is the Clayton Kershaw era in Los Angeles over?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' four superstars have been incredible throughout a run that may have salvaged their season.
The highly ranked lightweights went after each other like hungry pit bulls, delivering insane amounts of punishment to the delight of the sell-out crowd.
The Golden Knights hadn’t scored on the power play since June 6, but their man advantage clicked Saturday and two PP goals were the difference in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
"I think everyone knew the ball was going to 77, and he delivered."
The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly extending qualifying offers to infielder Marcus Semien and starter Robbie Ray.
Some sponsors are reportedly upset at the NHL's mishandling of the Blackhawks scandal, which has left the league's brand "significantly tarnished."
Pascal Siakam will make his season debut against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
A fight fan's dream comes true on Saturday night with dueling pay-per-views featuring the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing and MMA.
The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.
Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have stood out early from the pack, presenting old-soul know-how on the court.
We've had nearly a day to process the vicious murder of the New York Rangers franchise at the hands of Connor McDavid, and we're still in awe.
Joel Embiid was just inches away from connecting with Lonzo Ball’s head on Saturday night in Chicago.
Aaron Rodgers took ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine over a COVID-19 vaccine. Neither drug is approved to treat COVID by the FDA.
Three different Raiders first-rounders have faced legal issues after car crashes since 2019.
Seiya Suzuki has a .315/.415/.571 slash line in nine seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
Jordan Love's first start could have gone better.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — James Conner ran for two touchdowns and caught a 45-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy as the short-handed Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 on Sunday. The Cardinals (8-1) were playing without quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green but still had little trouble completing the season sweep against the 49ers (3-5). Conner scored on TD runs on back-to-back drives in the first quarter to stake the Cardinals to a
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers traded away three draft picks for Sam Darnold with the idea they could resurrect his career and he could develop into the franchise’s long-term answer at quarterback. Now, it will be a surprise if Darnold can keep his starting job through the remainder of the season. Darnold’s struggles continued Sunday as the fourth-year quarterback turned in another turnover-plagued outing, throwing three interceptions including a pick-six in a 24-6 loss to the New