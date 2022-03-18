Colchester police say suspicious bottles were found near local movie theater
The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.
Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t
HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.
"I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks' roster in late 2014. The
HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.
After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed
Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.
Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.
Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.
Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic
Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.
Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.
The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.