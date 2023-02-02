Colchester finishes comeback to earn tie against top ranked Essex boy's hockey

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs feel like they can keep up with the NHL-leading Boston Bruins. They just need to do it for three consecutive periods. Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third as Boston surged past the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday. After a scoreless first period, Toronto trailed 2-1 at the second intermission before the Bruins blew the game open. "I thought we were with them nearly the whole way," said Leafs forward Mitch Marner, who had a power-play goal in the second. "Just in th