Colbert calls Trump ‘unspeakably monstrous’ over his 'blue states' coronavirus claim

Stephen Colbert slammed President Trump’s assertion that ‘blue states’ are to blame for the high death toll that the U.S. has experienced from COVID-19. During a press conference, Trump had said “The ‘blue state’s had tremendous death rates. If you take the blue states out, we are at a level that I don't think anyone in the world would be at.” Colbert responded to the comments, saying, “This is unspeakably monstrous, especially for the president of the United States. Whoever they are, these are human lives that he is responsible for.”

While Colbert contends that it shouldn’t matter what color state you belong to, because we are all part of the U.S., he did point out that the ‘red states’ are just as much to blame.

“The highest infection rates right now are all the states that Trump won, but it doesn't matter,” said Colbert. “We're all Americans. We're all human beings. Donald Trump is the only one who doesn't care that Americans are dying.”