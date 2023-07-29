Coj Public Works Director Resigns
The statement comes after months of news reports of ethical impropriety by members of the high court.
Rep. Robert Garcia ribaldly ripped the right-wing lawmaker for trying to silence him as he shared one of her most outrageous moments from the pandemic.
Joe Biden ruled out pardoning his son Hunter for federal crimes as his son’s controversial foreign business dealings continued to cast a shadow over his presidency.
"I’m not a conspiracy theorist by any means, but I just think that’s the way it’s playing out," said the New Hampshire Republican.
The ex-British spy who wrote a dossier on Donald Trump and Russian interference in the US election says he believes Vladimir Putin will be out of power "within the next year". Christopher Steele, who ran the Russia desk at MI6 in London between 2006 and 2009, told Sky News the West needs to "prepare for the end of the Putin era". The fractures in the Russian president's control were exposed during the aborted Wagner coup, and here Steele runs through some potential scenarios that could end his reign.
A tweet from the Democratic presidential candidate's account included the numbers 14 and 88 close together, evoking a known hate symbol.
Ukrainian forces are using unreliable North Korean rockets against Russian forces despite Pyongyang's support for Russia's war.
Critics pointed to the Missouri senator's law background in disgust.
Ukraine launched a “massive” Himars strike on a key Russian-held city in the south of the country as a major thrust in its counter-offensive showed the first signs of success.
Former Obama White House stenographer Mike McCormick joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss President Biden's role in Hunter's business dealings with Ukraine.
The Senate passed the annual defense policy bill with a bipartisan 86-11 to authorize $886 billion in national defense spending.
By comparison, the MSNBC host applauds President Biden for playing Hunter's ongoing investigation and plea deal “exactly by the book” The post Jen Psaki Suggests Trump Would Fire, Personally Attack Federal Prosecutor if Don Jr. Was Under Investigation (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Hurd tore into the former president during a major event in front of Iowa Republicans. Their displeasure with his remarks could not be missed.
"Just say aye," Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Patty Murray repeatedly pleaded to Feinstein during the vote. Eventually, Feinstein did just that.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance spelled out why the new defendant in the classified documents case is very bad news for the former president.
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — President Joe Biden — buoyed by new signs the economy is continuing on the upswing — took a swipe on Friday at House Republicans' flirtations with an impeachment inquiry, quipping that GOP lawmakers may decide to impeach him because inflation is cooling down. Standing in a textile manufacturing facility in Auburn, Maine, Biden pointed to inflation statistics that showed the U.S. has the lowest rate of price increases among the world's biggest economies. Though he was careful
OTTAWA — As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reorganized his front bench Wednesday in a massive federal cabinet shuffle, he also created a single new job: minister of citizens' services. But when the minister appointed to the new role was asked what exactly citizens' services is, he wasn't entirely clear. "This is really where the rubber hits the road in providing services to citizens right across the country," newly appointed cabinet minister Terry Beech said Wednesday, less than an hour after he
The footage shows why this type of trap is a problem. And it's just one of a number of obstacles standing in the way of Ukraine's offensive push.
TORONTO — Rechie Valdez, who made history this week when she became the first Filipino-Canadian woman named to the federal cabinet, took an unusual path to high political office, transitioning from banking to baking to Parliament. Born in Zambia into a Filipino family that had immigrated to the southern African nation, Valdez, now 43, said the day her flight landed in Canada in December 1989 was the first time she ever put on a winter jacket. "I grew up in shorts and T-shirt and then I came to t
"This isn't like he held a gun in plain view and shot someone ...," Trump said about how the public views his issues.