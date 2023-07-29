Coj Public Works Director Resigns

Sky News

The ex-British spy who wrote a dossier on Donald Trump and Russian interference in the US election says he believes Vladimir Putin will be out of power "within the next year". Christopher Steele, who ran the Russia desk at MI6 in London between 2006 and 2009, told Sky News the West needs to "prepare for the end of the Putin era". The fractures in the Russian president's control were exposed during the aborted Wagner coup, and here Steele runs through some potential scenarios that could end his reign.