Coffee roasters figure out their fall menu in St. Pete
Do you ever wonder how your favorite cafe decides what types of coffee to put on their menu? Well, a couple of times a year, many of these local businesses get together in one spot and do a tasting, also called cupping. One after another, more than 20 business owners took turns sniffing in the powerful aromas originating from Guatemala and Colombia. “Building bridges between farmers and roasters is the name of the game,” said Joel Eastlick with Yellow Rooster Coffee Imports.