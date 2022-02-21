'Coffee Frother' Foam and High Waves Spotted on Portstewart Coast as Franklin Brings Severe Weather

A beach in Portstewart, Northern Ireland, was covered in what one person called “coffee frother” foam as Storm Franklin hit the UK on February 21.

Footage posted by Joe Passmore shows Portstewart strand covered in sea foam. Referring to the sea foam, Passmore wrote: “Looks like #Franklin left the coffee frother on all night in the Shack.”

Areas of Northern Ireland were issued an Amber Weather Warning, in force from the morning of February 21. It had been lifted by Monday afternoon.

Local media reported that up to 10,000 homes in Northern Ireland had been without power as Storm Franklin hit the region.

The seafront at Portstewart was also flooded, as rescue staff told local media they were working in “rib cage height” foam and “knee high” water on the beaches. Credit: Joe Passmore via Storyful