Cody Zeller with a block vs the San Antonio Spurs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Cody Zeller (Portland Trail Blazers) with a block vs the San Antonio Spurs, 12/02/2021
Cody Zeller (Portland Trail Blazers) with a block vs the San Antonio Spurs, 12/02/2021
Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam led the short-handed Raptors to a 97-93 win over Milwaukee on Thursday, snapping the Bucks' eight-game win streak.
According to TSN's Rick Westhead, the Blackhawks claim the statute of limitations had expired by the time Beach filed his lawsuit.
The Thunder trailed 72-36 at halftime. They were outscored even worse in the second half.
Hockey Twitter has another new jersey to hate after the Nashville Predators dropped, uhh, whatever this thing is.
The Oilers winger reportedly intends to use the trademark to create athletic apparel after a photo he posted of an actual bison went viral this past fall.
Though their offense wasn't always great, the Cowboys handed New Orleans its fifth straight loss on Thursday night.
Humphries, a world-champion bobsledder, won three Olympic medals for Canada last decade. After defecting over alleged abuse, she needed U.S. citizenship to be able to compete in Beijing.
A fired up Fred VanVleet contributed way beyond what the box score showed in the win over the Bucks. He single-handedly ensure the Raptors held onto their momentum. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
It would be a shame if this run wasn't being enjoyed in the manner it should.
The Blue Jays roster is in good shape, but there's still plenty of work to do after the lockout ends, whenever that is.
Antonio Brown was accused in November of purchasing counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards.
The Pelicans downplayed the severity of the setback but foot issues for big men are always cause for concern.
It's been a special start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are the hottest team in the NHL right now. But for reasons associated to past failure, the level of excitement with the market doesn't do the team's performance justice.
Evander Kane’s representatives say a video of the player allegedly pointing a gun at his estranged wife has been released without context.
Brandt Clarke’s omission from Canada’s 2022 world junior selection camp roster is one of the most shocking snubs in recent memory.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bryn Forbes had 18 points off the bench and the San Antonio Spurs extended their winning streak to a season-high three games with a 114-83 victory over the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Doug McDermott added 16 points and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 13 assists for the Spurs. The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Blazers. Portland was led by CJ McCollum and Norman Powell with 16 points each. Powell had missed the last two games w
Two solid plays and a plan of attack for in-game wagering on this championship weekend.
The Broncos don't beat the Chiefs. Andy Reid almost never loses coming off a bye. The NFL flexed Denver at Kansas City with those facts staring directly at the league? Well, yes. Sunday night's game, which replaces San Francisco at Seattle, is for the AFC West lead, which makes it significant enough. Plus, anytime the NFL and NBC can get Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs in prime time is an opportunity they tend to seize. “It’s like somebody mentioned the other day: Sunday
MONTREAL — At least one fan has seemingly had enough of the Montreal Canadiens' struggles this season. A Habs jersey was thrown onto the ice at Bell Centre in the third period of Montreal's 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night by a spectator apparently tired of the Canadiens' losing ways. “I saw it, it’s not a good feeling for the players,” said forward Nick Suzuki, who wears No. 14. “I think it was one of my jerseys so, I don’t know if it was, but I thought I saw a four." With t