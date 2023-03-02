Cody Zeller with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers

"That kind of sealed the deal," Larsa Pippen tells PEOPLE of the moment she realized she and Marcus Jordan were more than just friends
The reality TV star was famously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for over 20 years.
The Toronto Raptors sent five players to their G-League affiliate on Wednesday Canadian guard Dalano Banton, centre Christian Koloko and swingman Joe Wieskamp were all put on assignment to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ont. Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. and forward Ron Harper Jr. were both sent to the 905 on their two-way contracts. Toronto begins a five-game road trip with a stop in Washington on Thursday. The 905 have a five-game homestand at the same time, allowing the five players sent to the team to
Regardless of how you might feel about the trade deadline or the direction of the franchise, you have to respect the Raptors for continuing to fight.
P.J. Tucker wanted to stay with the Miami Heat, but he explains why he still chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency this past summer.
Nikola Jokic joined Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd and LeBron James in an elite group.
D'Angelo Russell is also out with a sprained right ankle.
Just as fans argue about who the GOAT of the NBA is, so do the league's current or former players. The debate is most often between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some backers, too. Prior to the James era, the ...
Somehow discussions around the NBA MVP award felt more nuanced and less hostile before advanced statistics sent the media down a path players and fans did not follow so willingly.
Crowder opted to take the high road when discussing his departure from the Suns: “They asked me to keep it in house, I’ll keep it in house. I’m now gone, same thing I’ve told everybody else: I’ve moved on from the situation. I wish them the best, I’m leaving that behind.”
The Suns finally get to unveil their new lineup.
Luka Doncic holds to the keys to Jason Kidd’s future with the Mavericks, who are disappointing 32-31.
When Nikola Jokic was presented with the game ball by Denver coach Michael Malone after recording his 100th career triple-double, Malone said the superstar seemed almost embarrassed by the gesture. Jokic had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 24th triple-double this season and his 15th in the last 20 games, and the Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 133-112 on Tuesday night. The Nuggets have won each game in which he’s had a triple-double this season and 28 straight dating back to last season.
Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to their first win in five games with 23 points, including a driving layup over Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 02/28/2023
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Will Barton and, in turn, waived forward Juancho Hernangomez, the team announced Tuesday. The six-foot-five, 180-pound Barton averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 19.6 minutes across 40 games this season with the Washington Wizards. Barton was waived by the Wizards on Feb. 21. After a 2021-22 campaign that saw him score 14.7 points per contest in 71 starts, he was traded to Washington by Denver in the off-season after seven-plus seaso
Wednesday will mark the first time Kevin Durant has played since injuring his knee on Jan. 8 and being traded to the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 9.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball’s season is officially over. The Charlotte Hornets announced that the third-year point guard underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture in his right ankle and will miss the remainder of the season. Ball was injured in Charlotte’s victory Monday night over the Detroit Pistons. The 21-year-old Ball was limited to 36 games this season. He sprained his left ankle three times, costing him 27 games. He averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals
It looked like things were finally starting to trend in a positive direction for the Los Angeles Lakers, but now LeBron James is out with a foot injury.
Kyrie Irving senses the stress of trying to figure things out with Luka Doncic and the rest of his new Dallas teammates as the Mavericks jostle for playoff positioning in the tightly packed Western Conference. The superstars are 1-4 together since the blockbuster trade that brought Irving over from Brooklyn, giving Dallas two All-Star starters for the first time in franchise history.