Cody Zeller with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Associated Press

When Nikola Jokic was presented with the game ball by Denver coach Michael Malone after recording his 100th career triple-double, Malone said the superstar seemed almost embarrassed by the gesture. Jokic had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 24th triple-double this season and his 15th in the last 20 games, and the Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 133-112 on Tuesday night. The Nuggets have won each game in which he’s had a triple-double this season and 28 straight dating back to last season.