Cody Williams with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Cody Williams (Utah Jazz) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 07/09/2024
Cody Williams (Utah Jazz) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 07/09/2024
Since Ollie Gordon and other players are "essentially employees" now, Mike Gundy wanted him to "face the music" at Big 12 media days after his DUI arrest.
Kevin Durant, Team USA’s all-time leading scorer, has yet to participate in training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Zach Edey had a double-double in his summer league debut, but couldn't lead the Grizzlies past the Jazz on Monday night.
Spain will face the Netherlands or England in Sunday's final.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
The Lakers didn't need a loan, but they did need to get below the second apron. LeBron James to the rescue.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
The 26-year-old 7-footer is coming off a breakout 2023-24 campaign that saw him average 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in a career-high 25.3 minutes per game.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Iger and Bay will replace Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian as majority owner of the team, which is worth a reported $300 million.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.