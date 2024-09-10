Cody Bellinger's two-run homer (16)
Cody Bellinger rips a two-run homer to right, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st
Brandon Aiyuk held out from training camp while working to land a new deal with the 49ers.
The Texas Rangers could have seven starting pitchers in their rotation with top prospect Kumar Rocker being called up.
York's stint with Washington lasted a single game after the Commanders acquired him in an offseason trade with the Browns.
Love was reportedly initially expected to miss 3-6 weeks with the MCL sprain he suffered in Week 1.
Aaron Rodgers will be the subject of a three-part Netflix docuseries following his efforts to return from an Achilles injury last season.
The first two weeks of the college football season have shown us something about this class of freshmen receivers.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season Sunday, moving him closer to a historic 50-50 performance with 19 games remaining on the Los Angeles Dodgers' schedule.
Before the deal was struck, Prescott had a conversation with Jerry Jones that triggered a four-letter reaction. “F***,” he said, unsure in what direction he was even exclaiming.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Week 1's Sunday action.
The first NFL Sunday of the season is in the books and boy there's a lot of new information to digest. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon on the newly revamped recap show to breakdown every fantasy angle from all the action on Sunday. Harmon and Behrens reveal the games they care about the most, the games they sort of care about and the games that could have been an email.
Pavin Smith had four home runs this season before Sunday's game in Houston.
With Week 1's Sunday action in the books, Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise to find the signal.
Antonio Pearce's decision to punt bucked the modern NFL trend of coaches getting aggressive on 4th-and-short.
Energized Dallas raced to an early lead and were rarely bothered in Cleveland as Prescott's counterpart Deshaun Watson struggled.
The Chargers surged ahead late to beat the Raiders in Jim Harbaugh's coaching debut with the team on Sunday afternoon.
Never too early to start plugging in those fantasy football waivers! Check out this suggested trio for Week 2.
Scott Pianowski breaks down fantasy's stars and disappointments from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
A turnover at the goal line encapsulated a stunning first half in Cincinnati that had the Patriots pitching a shutout.
Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win the 2024 US Open, earning his second Grand Slam title of the year.
Nebraska scored all its points in the first half.