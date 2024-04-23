Cody Bellinger's two-run home run (5)
Cody Bellinger hammers a two-run home run to right field for his 5th homer of the season, putting the Cubs on the board in the 1st
You don't see an ejection like this every day.
It's been a rough start to 2024 for several MLB stars. Could the baseball be playing a role? What's the best way to overcome so many pitcher injuries?
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is expected to look at the Monday incident involving Aaron Boone, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and a fan sitting behind the Yankees dugout, a source told the New York Daily News. The source, granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, said that it is standard for the league to review “all ejections and unusual on-field circumstances.” They added ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone didn't tie the record for fastest ejection. The New York Yankees manager did think it was among the most unjust dismissal. Boone was thrown out of Monday's 2-0 loss to Oakland five pitches in by Hunter Wendelstedt over a remark the Yankees maintained was yelled by a fan behind the dugout while the plate umpire said it was something shouted from inside the far end of New York's bench. “It's embarrassing,” Boone said. “I couldn't believe it.” Esteury Ruiz was hit on the
EDMONTON — The in-house decibel meter shot past 100 throughout the game. More than 1,150 hats — 14 bags full — were collected after Zach Hyman scored his third goal of the game. Just another raucous playoff night at Edmonton's Rogers Place, right? Not quite. The Oilers announced a sellout crowd for their 7-4 win over Los Angeles on Monday that opened a first-round playoff series with the Kings. Unoccupied seats, however, were noticeable throughout the arena. There was an entire row that was empt
After four hours and a close call with a tug boat, two Manasquan, New Jersey-based fishermen landed a 718-pound giant bluefin tuna.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Bichette had a bases-clearing triple, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night. The Jays have won seven of their past nine games. The Royals lost their third straight at home after winning their previous nine at Kauffman Stadium. Yusei Kikuchi (2-1) was efficient early, allowing one baserunner on 48 pitches in the first five innings. “(Kikuchi) was lights out early, he just ran into trouble in the sixt
Today is the first full day of what was my favorite Jewish celebratory holiday as a kid: Passover, which commemorates the Jews escaping bondage in ancient Egypt.
Tom Brady presented Novak with the Sportsman of the Year award, marking the Serbian’s fifth time receiving the honor.
The Hall-of-Fame goalie turned head coach said he was waiting for an offensive zone faceoff to call a timeout and settle his team down late in the third. He never got the chance.
An Ottawa man who was shot dead Friday night is being remembered by his colleagues as a devoted badminton coach who'd been nationally recognized for his training efforts.Kevin Willington, 53, was killed at a house in Manor Park in what police consider to be a targeted killing."I am still processing the shock," said fellow badminton coach Janet Hugli in an email to CBC on the weekend.Emergency crews were called to the area just north of the Beechwood Cemetery in central Ottawa around 9:20 p.m. on
This list is updated through the 2024 RBC Heritage.
The Houston Texans unveiled a bold shift in their look on Tuesday with new uniforms, with their alternate and Color Rush looks getting big changes.
Footage from a Colorado ski resort shows the two young black bears ascending the gondola structure via its ladder.
BOSTON — Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre took a lob pass from Max Domi and moved in alone on Linus Ullmark before making a move to the forehand with 7:54 left in regulation time to give the Leafs their first lead against the Bruins in the last six games — including four in the regular season. The goal was the first for Matthew
Reid's deal reportedly runs through 2029 and makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft will unfold in The Times' beat writers' mock draft.
Purdue center Zach Edey officially declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on Tuesday. Where might he and other top picks end up?
Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights went from the 26-game injured reserve list to the Game 1 Dallas scoresheet in 83 seconds, the Boston fan with the big sign "Matthews STILL stuck on 69!" was nowhere to be seen after last night's Leafs-Bruins' game, and the New York Islanders played an impressive 24 minutes in Raleigh before getting whipped in the other 36 minutes by the Comeback 'Canes. Here are five things you need to know about the NHL playoffs: CURSE OF THE FIRST? Don't scold fans of the