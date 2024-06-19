Cody Bellinger's go-ahead single
Cody Bellinger hits an RBI single to left field to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 8th inning
Cody Bellinger hits an RBI single to left field to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 8th inning
Aaron Judge took a fastball to his right hand early in Tuesday night's game at Yankee Stadium.
Verlander will lose a $35 million player option and become a free agent this offseason if he falls short of an innings threshold.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
Beating an unranked and unknown guy like Aliskerov provides a limited boost for someone of Whittaker’s existing renown. But losing to a guy like that? It could be a catastrophic setback at this point in his career.
Jeff Van Gundy hasn't been an NBA coach since 2007.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
The Oilers chased Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period after scoring five times.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Day 1 of the College World Series began with a dramatic walk-off win for North Carolina over Virginia and Florida State surprising Tennessee.
On today's episode of On The Clock, Krysten Peek is joined by Swish Culture's founder and CEO Jordan Richard to discuss international prospects and big American names in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.