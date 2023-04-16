Cody Bellinger robs a homer

Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, in disarray with a Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach, has ended early.
Domingo Germán had a perfect game through three innings when suspicion hit.
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box fast enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi has been able to shift his focus while on the mound this season. The results were evident Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kikuchi had nine strikeouts over six strong innings as the Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 11 games. "Last year I started to think a little bit too much on the mound," he said via interpreter Yusuke Oshima. "But this year I'm enjoying the mind games that I have with the batters at the plate." Kikuchi, who strugg
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
The 5,921-square-foot home has views of Bimini Bay from every room.
From elite defensive play to Bo Bichette's scorching start, here are five metrics that bode well for the Blue Jays early on.
The front office was reportedly unhappy with Nurse and "let him hear about it."
Cody Bellinger was a budding superstar with the Dodgers until injuries and several changes to his swing led to three miserable seasons at the plate.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
Panthers-Bruins is a truly Presidential showdown.
It's safe to say Connor McDavid's 2022-23 season is the best we've seen recently, but how does it stand up to the best on record?
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
On Thursday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champ shared that his older brother's car got stolen while he visited a strip club
The Pittsburgh Penguins cleaned house on Friday after missing the postseason for the first time in 16 years.
Jimmy Walker was feeling like his old self after his second straight 6-under 65 on Friday — and so was Masters champion Jon Rahm halfway through the RBC Heritage. Walker had his third straight round in the 60s overall to post a two-day total of 12-under 130 at Harbour Town, three shots better than Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Rahm, who won at Augusta National last week — his second career major championship and his fourth PGA Tour win this season — recovered from his opening 1-over 72 on Thursday with a 64 to move to 6-under.
The UFC on ESPN 44 cageside commentary crew of Brendan Fitzgerald, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping were shocked by Joselyn Edwards win.
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after an umpire checked Domingo Germán extensively following three perfect innings Saturday and allowed the New York Yankees pitcher to remain in the game. Germán was checked after the top of the third by crew chief James Hoye and again when he came onto the field during the top of the fourth. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and team translator Marlon Abreu joined the discussion, which led to a 5 1/2-minute gap between the end of the
USAC sprint car racer Justin Owen's car made a shriek as it went airborne. Moments later, sirens screamed as EMTs performed CPR. People began to cry.
Some people were extremely mad about Diar DeRozan's attempts to help her father.