Code.org helps to close the computer science gap in Baltimore
Some much-needed money for computer science is going to a couple of schools in Maryland. Code.org, a national nonprofit group, is putting up $1,000,000 to help bring more computer science programs to students in underserved schools. Students in Baltimore City are among those who'll benefit from a portion of the technology donation money. Maree Garnett Farring Elementary School is among 102 schools nationwide and two here in Maryland to receive the much-needed technology dollars.