Coco Gauff, 19, Wins Her First Grand Slam Title at 2023 US Open: 'Sweeter Than I Could Imagine'
Gauff became the youngest American to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999
NEW YORK (AP) — This was what so many folks figured Coco Gauff would do at some point. Didn't matter how young she was. Didn't matter whether there were setbacks along the way. Those outsized expectations did not make the task of becoming a Grand Slam champion as a teenager any easier — especially when that chorus was accompanied by voices of others who doubted her. She did it, though. At age 19. At the U.S. Open, where she used to come as a kid with her parents to watch her idols, Serena and Ve
The 19-year-old secured her first Grand Slam championship on Saturday
