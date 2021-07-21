Cockatoo thinks she's a dog, softens bed for bloodhound
Bella the cockatoo spends most of her time hanging out with the dogs, so now she thinks that she is part of the pack!
Bella the cockatoo spends most of her time hanging out with the dogs, so now she thinks that she is part of the pack!
The Seattle Kraken turned down the opportunity to add one of the greatest goaltenders of a generation in their expansion draft.
Jared McCann's Toronto tenure has come to an end.
The Seattle Kraken have reportedly come to terms with two key building blocks ahead of Wednesday's expansion draft.
Christine Sinclair scored early in her 300th senior appearance, but Canada failed to hold the lead through 90 minutes.
Three people were injured after two separate shootings in downtown Milwaukee early on Wednesday morning.
“We got our asses kicked, didn’t we?” Megan Rapinoe said, neatly summarizing a stunning result.
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Trae Young and many others congratulated Milwaukee.
The Australian Olympic Committee said show jumper Jamie Kermond has been removed from the equestrian team for the Tokyo Games after testing positive for cocaine.
The Tokyo Olympics men's soccer tournament begins on July 22 and while it may not be as alluring as other major competitions in the sport's busy cycle, many future superstars have cut their teeth in the quest for Olympic gold, including a certain Lionel Messi.
Cuban’s call-out tweet disguised as a proposal came after Beasley’s tongue-in-cheek response to a ProFootballTalk tweet about NFL vaccine incentives.
Brady quipped that President Joe Biden could relate to claims that the Bucs didn't actually win the Super Bowl.
From tennis and soccer to sprinting, gymnastics and surfing, there's a plethora of juicy storylines and events to dive into during the Tokyo Games.
Host William Lou is joined by Alex Wong to discuss suitors emerging for Kyle Lowry and what teams would benefit the most from landing the 35-year-old.
What to make of Malachi Flynn's late-arriving rookie season with the Toronto Raptors.
Holding Chris Paul liable for the Suns' four consecutive losses takes away from the Bucks and Giannis' historic series.
A dozen NFL seasons packed with All-Pro roughhousing, easy celebrity and lots of laughs would be a fulsome career for any man. That was just Alex Karras’ opening act. Karras was a natural in front of the camera, whether crumpling quarterbacks on a muddy field in Detroit or spilling locker-room secrets across the desk from Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.” After his final season in 1970, he didn’t stay benched for long. Karras put that tough-guy image and excellent timing to good use, launchin
Giannis brought his trophies to a drive-thru.
SEATTLE (AP) — Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. One person with knowledge of Larsson’s deal said the defenseman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16 million, four-year contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger’s deal said the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5 million, three-year contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the team was not announcing any moves until the
The Seattle Kraken expansion roster is taking shape hours before the expansion draft.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named Trevor Letowski as a new assistant coach. Letowski, 44, has been the head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires since 2018, and previously worked with the Sarnia Sting. He's also represented Canada at three world junior championships as an assistant coach, helping the team take home the bronze medal in 2014 and gold in 2018. Letowski worked with Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme at the world junior championships. The former seve