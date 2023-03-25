Coby White with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 on Friday for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss to Golden State. Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss on Wednesday night. Dallas was trailing 125-122 when Doncic caught a pass under the basket and his layup bounced off the back of the rim.
"It would have f---ed with me if something were to happen to Ray and I didn't get a chance to amend this," Garnett said of his former teammate
The Los Angeles Clippers coped admirably without the injured Paul George as Kawhi Leonard rose to the occasion against the Thunder.
Seth Curry and Callie Rivers got married in 2019
The East's play-in seeding continues to heat up, as the Raptors got back in the winning column on Friday.
The Raptors have looked like a completely different team since acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs at the trade deadline.
Kyle Lowry may not be starting games anymore for the Miami Heat, but he is again closing games after returning from injury.
Tee Morant celebrated his son's return to the Memphis Grizzlies by wearing a hoodie featuring an image of Ja Morant and the word "Redemption."
The McDonald's All American high school basketball game will take place at Houston's Toyota Center on March 28
Here are three bonkers stats that show just how rare of a game Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell played Thursday.
In the very first episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine have lots of fun talking about the NBA news of the day and previewing the last few weeks of the season.
Grayson Allen scored a season-high 25 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 144-116 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Allen made five 3-pointers and shot 57% from the field to help the Bucks lead wire-to-wire. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 assists, and Pat Connaughton scored 22 points while making six 3-pointers.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, Chris Boucher had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed the struggling Detroit Pistons 118-97 on Friday night for their eighth win in nine home games. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and O.G. Anunoby 17 as Toronto completed its first four-game sweep of Detroit since the 2017-18 season. The Raptors also improved to 7-0 when holding opponents below 100 points. Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman each ha
Ben Simmons had been dealing with left knee soreness, and hasn't played since Feb. 15.
C.J. Miles discusses Jeff Dowtin Jr. and why he's tired of seeing good players not get NBA deals because they aren't in their early 20's. Listen to the full podcast discussing Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam's struggles, ways for the Raptors to generate more halfcourt offence, advice for Ja Morant and Miles playing alongside NBA players who didn't know how to play basketball on the 'Raptors Over Everything' feed.
Kansas State PG Markquis Nowell said that he shouted “watch this” to Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas before he tossed a half court lob that turned into the game-winning alley oop in the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 win over Michigan State.
The Mavs complain that a referee error cost them the game.
Controversy continues to surface from Wednesday's Warriors-Mavericks game.
With Paul George out, look for Kawhi Leonard to bounce back in a big way against Oklahoma City.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double of his seven-year NBA career, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 115-96 victory over the short-handed Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Ingram picked up three consecutive rebounds late in the third quarter to get to double-digits in that category. His 20-foot jumper and free throw put New Orleans up 88-79 with 36 seconds left in the third. The Pelicans' 11-5 run to start the final quarte