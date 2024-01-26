Coby White dials from long distance
Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who is now playing in Europe, all have been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
The first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 has decided to take his game to the next level full-time.
The meme compared Kelce cheering shirtless to how people might react if they heard Twain's "let's go girls" line at a bar
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also revealed what he told Bills’ Josh Allen at halftime. Sort of.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
Sinner beat Djokovic twice at the end of last season, while familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also meet.
In a recent video, most of the Packers said they wouldn't trust any of their teammates to date their sister.
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported Wednesday the pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room. The incident is alleged to have occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018 where the players were honoured for their victory at that yea
Seven NFL teams were or are looking for a new head coach, yet only one has talked to the six-time Super Bowl winner.
“Ten Lives Club saves 3,000 homeless and abandoned cats in need a year so this will make an incredible difference for our organization,” Kimberly LaRussa, a representative of the nonprofit, tells PEOPLE
The Alberta Junior Hockey League has cancelled all upcoming games involving five teams poised to bolt to a rival junior A circuit and its 11 remaining clubs. The B.C. Hockey League announced Saturday the Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints will come under its umbrella in 2024-25. The AJHL scratched four games off its schedule earlier this week before Thursday's announcement. The league said in a statement it is "taking steps to pro
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev's run to a second Australian Open semifinal has drawn attention to his business in other courts. As the season's first major was starting, news emerged that a German court set a trial date in May over an assault allegation dating to 2020 after Zverev challenged a penalty order issued by a judge — a step before a trial. Since then, Zverev has put together five wins and is two from a title in Australia. He's beaten No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to set up
According to the latest report, the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer considering a trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
This mock trade would see the Chicago Bulls send Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers in a massive three-team deal.
Troy Aikman says the question for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys isn’t what happens in the regular season but the playoffs.
Predictions and picks for the NFC championship matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev made no mistake with his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday night and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev. The sixth-seeded Zverev was a up a break in the third set at 5-3 and missed a chance to serve it out but the Olympic champion didn't blink when he got another chance in the fourth, finishing off a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory. Alcaraz won Wimbledon last ye
Jim Harbaugh is heading back to the NFL, and he'll owe a relative pittance to Michigan football as he joins the Los Angeles Chargers.
So will the Nigeria striker choose Manchester United, Chelsea, or Arsenal?