Coby White with the big dunk

The Lions have a winner-take-all showdown with the Vikings for the top seed in the NFC next Sunday.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
With their contention window wide open, this winter should’ve been the time for Baltimore to make some significant moves to upgrade the roster.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz deep dive into each College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup to share keys to success, picks, predictions and more.
Drake Maye suffered a concussion in late October against the Jets.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
Fantasy football managers can celebrate (or mourn) their seasons with the signature Yahoo Fantasy Collection from HOMAGE.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
The NBA had a very good Christmas, at least by recent standards.