Coby White with a 3-pointer vs the LA Clippers
Coby White (Chicago Bulls) with a 3-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 01/31/2023
Coby White (Chicago Bulls) with a 3-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 01/31/2023
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t
VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie
DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who'll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida.
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. He played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks through the 1960s before jumping to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972 before a brief return to the NHL in 1979. Here are some reactions to Hull's death from the world of sports: --- "He helped grow the league to where it is today, and bringing in those four teams from the World Hockey (Association) in 1979 and the continued expansion after that," said curren
After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for t
WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led
The Canadian women's rugby sevens team finished ninth at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Sydney, Australia, following back-to-back victories over Spain and Brazil on Saturday. The 10th-ranked Canadians rebounded for their first two wins of the tournament after finishing at the bottom of Pool B with an 0-3-0 record. Canada took down No. 9 Spain 27-10 in a ninth-place semifinal before edging No. 11 Brazil 24-21 in an exciting ninth-place play-off. Nakisa Levale, Renee Gonzalez and Fancy
TORONTO — Expansion Vancouver FC will open with three games on the road before hosting Cavalry FC on May 7 in its Canadian Premier League home opener. Vancouver will play its home games at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre. The league announced the full schedule for its fifth season on Monday. It had previously unveiled the fixtures for its opening weekend. Vancouver will visit B.C. rival Pacific FC on April 14 before playing at York United FC on April 22 and HFX Wanderers F
Joining a new team amid a tidal wave of change doesn't intimidate newly minted Vancouver Canucks forward Anthony Beauvillier. The Canucks capped a whirlwind month with a mammoth trade Monday, dealing captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a protected first-round pick in this summer's NHL entry draft. The move came eight days after Vancouver fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. New personnel — both on the ice and behind t
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of last week's divisional-round win over Jacksonville, returning after halftime to polish off the victory. That sent the Chiefs to their fifth consecutive AFC championship game, where th
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15
EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi