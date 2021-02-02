Coby White with a 3-pointer vs the New York Knicks
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball players rejected a proposal to delay the start of spring training and the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, vowing Monday night to report under the original schedule. MLB proposed to the players' association on Friday that the start of spring training be pushed back from Feb. 17 to March 22, that opening day be delayed from April 1 to April 28 and that each team's schedule be cut from 162 games to 154. MLB believes the virus situation would improve during the month delay. Each team would be allowed to be scheduled up to 12 split doubleheaders. Experimental rules for seven-inning doubleheaders and beginning extra innings with a runner on second base would continue for a second season. As part of the proposal, MLB included the expansion of the playoffs from 10 teams to 14 and extending the designated hitter to the National League for the second straight season, a plan the union rejected Jan. 6. "The MLBPA executive board and player leadership reviewed and discussed the owners’ proposal throughout the weekend and today," the union said in a statement. “The clear-cut result of these deliberations is that players will not accept MLB’s proposal, will instead continue preparations for an on-time start to the 2021 season, and will accept MLB’s commitment to again direct its clubs to prepare for an on-time start. “We do not make this decision lightly. Players know first-hand the efforts that were required to complete the abbreviated 2020 season, and we appreciate that significant challenges lie ahead. We look forward to promptly finalizing enhanced health and safety protocols that will help players and clubs meet these challenges.” Players told MLB on Monday they would agree to a delay only if there was protection of salary and service time in the event of a stoppage caused by the virus, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced. Major League Baseball responded that Commissioner Rob Manfred wanted to preserve all of MLB’s rights under the labour contract, the person said. Baseball's collective bargaining agreement, which expires next Dec. 1, calls for voluntary reporting dates of Feb. 17 for pitchers, catchers and injured players, and Feb. 22 for others. The mandatory reporting date, which few players stick to, is Feb. 27. While MLB's proposal said players would receive 100% of pay if all 154 scheduled games were played, the plan gave Manfred an expanded right to stop spring training, the regular season or the post-season under certain conditions. Those would be if government restrictions prevent five or more teams from playing home games even without fans, if government rules restrict travel in the United States, if Manfred determines after consultation with medical experts and the union there is an unreasonable safety risk to players or staff, or if the number of regular major leaguers unavailable because of COVID-19 undermines competitive integrity. "MLB’s proposal offers no salary or service time protections in the event of further delays, interruptions, or cancellation of the season," the union said. Seven teams in each league would make the playoffs, and only the division winner with the best record would receive a bye in the best-of-three first round. There would be a selection show in which the seeded teams would be able to, in order of percentage, select their first-round opponent. The three advancing teams in each league and the one with a bye would advance to the best-of-five Division Series, starting the traditional rounds of the post-season. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — David Pastrnak scored his first two goals of the season before Craig Smith tied it, Brandon Carlo scored the go-ahead goal and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Monday night. Boston erased a 3-0 deficit for the second straight game against Washington. After losing Saturday on Alex Ovechkin’s overtime goal, the Bruins finished the job this time as Carlo beat Vitek Vanecek with 2:37 left in the third period and Brad Marchand sealed it with an empty-netter. Washington lost in regulation for the first time this season, ending its franchise-best point streak to start a season at nine games. Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara scored in his second game against his old team. Chara and Daniel Sprong combined for two goals in 11 seconds, John Carlson scored on the power play . Vanecek allowed four goals on 32 shots. Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves. LIGHTNING 5, PREDATORS 2 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos’ goal made him the franchise leader in power-play points, Yanni Gourde scored twice and Tampa Bay raced to a three-goal lead in the first period in a win over Nashville, remaining perfect on home ice. Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning. Stamkos’ goal in the second gave him 301 points on the power play to pass Marty St. Louis for most in team history. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 4-0 at home. Eeli Tolvanen and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros finished with 21 saves. RANGERS 3, PENGUINS 1 NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping New York to a win over Pittsburgh. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Kevin Rooney scored and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves as New York snapped a three-game losing streak against Pittsburgh. Jason Zucker scored and Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Penguins in their fifth road loss this season. CANADIENS 6, CANUCKS 2 MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry had two goals and an assist, leading Montreal past Vancouver. It’s the third time in less than two weeks that the Canadiens have routed the Canucks. Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli added scores. Adam Gaudette and Jay Beagle scored for Vancouver, which had its four-game win streak halted. The Canadiens’ Carey Price had 27 saves. Braden Holtby stopped 34 of 40 shots for the Canucks. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Eric Gordon scored 25 points and the Houston Rockets hit an NBA record-tying 11 3-pointers in a 48-point first quarter, cruising to a 136-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. John Wall scored the first eight points for the Rockets and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Christian Wood also scored 18 and added 11 rebounds in Houston's sixth straight victory. Gordon, Wood and Victor Oladipo all had 10 points in the first 12 minutes and the Rockets led by as many as 26 in the first half. It was the second straight game the Rockets had a 48-point quarter. The Rockets were 11 for 14 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter. They finished 28 for 52 (53.8%) from 3. Oklahoma City (8-11) led 4-3 before the Rockets went on a 17-0 run and never looked back. Houston (10-9) led 73-54 at the half, the second straight game the Thunder had given up more than 70 points in the first half and third straight half teams had reached that total. They allowed Brooklyn 76 points in the first half and 71 in the second half last Friday night in a 147-125 loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points for the Thunder. The teams will have a day off before meeting against in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. TIP-INS Rockets: Had a pair of four-point plays by Danuel House Jr. and Gordon in the first quarter. The duo combined for nine three-point baskets off the bench. The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James dominated down the stretch as the Los Angeles Lakers closed out a nearly two-week trip with a 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. The Lakers took control with a 16-0 run bookended around the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth. Atlanta rallied, closing to 98-97 on Trae Young's 3-pointer. But James responded with a 3 of his own from the top of the key, came up with a huge block at the other end on Clint Capela, and finished off the Hawks with a layup off a pass Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. James tacked on four straight free throws to seal the victory. He finished with 21 points after managing only nine through the first three quarters. Young led the Hawks with 25 points and 16 assists. Los Angeles went 5-2 while playing seven road games in 12 days, certainly looking like the fresher team in the closing minutes against the Hawks. Atlanta appeared to be taking control, ripping off eight straight points late in the third for a 76-70 lead. But the Lakers stifled that run, scoring the final five points of the period, and followed with an 11-0 outburst to start the fourth quarter. James and Kyle Kuzma hit 3-pointers and Alex Caruso finished off the run with a dunk, pushing the Lakers to the first double-digit lead for either team to that point. In a brutal start to the fourth, the Hawks missed three straight shots, Danilo Gallinari committed two turnovers, and Bruno Fernando was whistled for an offensive foul. Davis went 10 of 14 from the field for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell added 19 points, while James had nine assists. TIP-INS Lakers: Extended their streak to 31 straight victories when holding an opponent below 100 points. ... Los Angeles has won eight of its last nine meetings against Atlanta. ... James extended his NBA record streak of double-digit games to 1,017 in a row. Hawks: De'Andre Hunter missed the game after undergoing a non-surgical procedure on his right knee. It's not known how long the second-year player will be out. ... Atlanta also was missing rookie C Onyeka Okongwu (left Achilles soreness). ... Capela picked up his third foul with 9:57 left in the second quarter and spent the rest of the half on the bench. UP NEXT Lakers: Finally return home to face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Hawks: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals finalized their blockbuster trade to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. St. Louis dealt left-hander Austin Gomber and four minor leaguers to the Rockies: infielder Elehuris Montero, right-hander Tony Locey, infielder Mateo Gil and right-handed pitcher Jake Sommers. As part of the trade, Colorado will send cash to St. Louis to offset part of the money Arenado is due in his contract. Arenado had been set to be paid $199 million over the remaining six seasons of a $260 million, eight-year contract. As part of his agreement to waive a no-trade provision, Arenado agreed to add a season to his deal, which now extends for seven seasons through 2027. His deal had given him the right to opt out and become a free agent after the 2021 season. His new contract gives him the right to opt out and become a free agent after either the 2022 or 2023 season. “Many have heard me say that one of the great things about baseball is that you always have a chance to get better,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. “Today we got better! A deal of this nature, acquiring a player of Nolan’s considerable talents, are the ones that can set you apart in many ways." The 29-year-old Arenado has hit .293 with an .890 OPS over eight seasons, averaging 35 home runs and 114 RBIs per 162 games. Aided in part by hitter-friendly Coors Field, he’s led the National League in home runs three times and topped the majors in RBIs twice. The Cardinals finished second in the NL Central last season and lost a first-round playoff matchup against the San Diego Padres. Arenado will bump Matt Carpenter out of his role as the starting third baseman and play in an infield with All-Stars Paul DeJong at shortstop and Paul Goldschmidt at first base. Arenado slumped during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .253 with eight home runs and a .738 OPS over 48 games. He earned $12,962,963 in prorated pay. Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged last off-season that he was listening to trade offers on the five-time All-Star, and Arenado said in February 2020 that “there’s a lot of disrespect around there” and “there is no relationship anymore” between him and Bridich. Like former Rockies stars Troy Tulowitzki and Matt Holliday before him, Arenado grew tired of losing, especially in an NL West division ruled by the Los Angeles Dodgers every year he’s been in the big leagues. St. Louis brings back much of the same team that made last year’s post-season, including veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright, who finalized an $8 million, one-year deal Friday. Wainwright is returning for his 17th season with St. Louis, matching Bob Gibson (1959-75) for the second-most seasons with the Cardinals among pitchers, one behind Jesse Haines (1920-37). Wainwright was 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA last season, striking out 54 in 65 2/3 innings. He is 167-98 with a 3.38 ERA in his career, earning three All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves. All-Star catcher Yadier Molina remains a free agent. The 38-year-old could still return for an 18th season with the Cardinals after hitting .262 with four home runs in 2020. In the 10 years since the Platinum Glove Awards were introduced honouring the best fielder regardless of position in each league, Molina and Arenado are tied for the most with four each. Arenado is the latest established star acquired by St. Louis in his prime. Mark McGwire came over from Oakland in July 1997 and agreed two months later to a $28.5 million, three-year contract rather than test the open market. Jim Edmonds was obtained from the Angels in March 2000 and reached a $57 million, six-year deal that May. Holliday arrived in a swap with the Athletics in July 2009, became a free agent and agreed in February to a $120 million, seven-year deal. Most recently, the Cardinals acquired Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star, from Arizona prior to the 2019 season, and he signed a $130 million deal to stay with St. Louis through 2024. Gomber was 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in four starts and 10 relief appearances last year, striking out 27 and walking 15 in 29 innings. Gil, 20, and the other minor leaguers involved in the deal, all 22, did not play last year because of the pandemic. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping the New York Rangers to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Kevin Rooney scored and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves as New York snapped a three-game losing streak against Pittsburgh. Jason Zucker scored and Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Penguins in their fifth road loss this season. Kreider notched the go-ahead goal at 11:10 of the third period. Adam Fox faked to his left before tossing the puck on net. Kreider redirected the pass past DeSmith. Panarin recorded his second assist on the play and has four multi-point games this season. Zucker opened the scoring midway through the first period. The 29-year-old winger stuffed home a loose puck from a sharp angle after beating K’Andre Miller to the back post. It was Zucker’s second goal in as many games. Chad Ruhwedel and Evgeni Malkin assisted on the play. The Penguins were 0 for 6 on the power play. The Rangers evened the score 1-1 late in the middle frame on a delayed penalty. Rooney willed a puck into the back of the net after corralling a bouncing puck from Panarin. Defenceman Ryan Lindgren also assisted on the play. Panarin added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to seal the victory. Rangers defenceman Brendan Smith left the game in the first period after a collision with Penguins forward Brandon Tanev. Smith did not return due to an upper-body injury. Anthony Bitetto made his season debut after the Rangers recalled him from the taxi squad earlier in the day. FAREWELL Defenceman Tony DeAngelo cleared waivers and has played his last game with the Rangers, according to general manager Jeff Gorton. There was reportedly a postgame altercation between DeAngelo and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev after Saturday’s game against the Penguins. “We had an incident that happened,” Gorton said in a pregame press conference. “It’s in our room. We’re dealing with it. This is one of the ways we’re dealing with it. Our team is ready to move on.” NEW YORK GROOVE The Penguins have two regulation losses in their last 12 trips to Madison Square Garden (8-2-2) dating to December 8, 2014. SCHEDULE UPDATE The Penguins were originally slated to play the Devils on Tuesday and Thursday, but both of those games have been postponed due to NHL COVID-19 protocol. In addition, the Rangers game against the Devils on Saturday will also be rescheduled. UP NEXT Rangers: Host Capitals on Thursday. Penguins: Visit Islanders on Saturday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL Associated Press, The Associated Press
