Coby White with a 2 Pt vs. Atlanta Hawks

TORONTO — Jontay Porter has been banned from the NBA for life. The former Toronto Raptors backup centre's punishment was announced on Wednesday after the NBA completed its investigation into gambling allegations against Porter. The league found that Porter violated its rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games. All three are prohibited under the NBA's collective bargaining agr
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson has provided so many memorable moments during his decade-plus run as Stephen Curry's Splash Brother running mate for the Golden State Warriors dynasty. The Game 6 heroics. The scores of 3-pointers. The shut-down defense against some of the game's top scorers. Those were all distant memories as Thompson had one of his worst games ever at a big moment, missing all 10 shots he took Tuesday night in a 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tourname
Duke freshman Jared McCain declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on Friday. Where might he and other top picks end up?
"He was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany," the collegiate football team expressed in a statement
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
A picture is worth a thousand words (and 280 characters).
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
Veteran skip Brendan Bottcher is looking for teammates after parting ways with the crew he has led for the past two years. Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert and coach Paul Webster made a joint announcement Tuesday on social media that they "have decided to make a change at the skip position." Bottcher said in a statement on the same account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he wishes his former teammates well but is looking to the future. Edmonton's Bottcher joined forces with Kennedy,
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoff spots are locked up, but seeding is still to be determined ahead of the season's final games. Here's what to know.
England rugby star Mike Tindall married Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall in 2011, but he admitted it wasn't 'all fine and dandy.'
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
The NFL draft madness begins early in the final edition of the AP’s 2024 mock draft. Eight trades in the first round. Two swaps in the top five. One team moves down and back up. Another makes three trades, going down twice before a move up to snatch a quarterback. A division champion trades out of the first round. It’s no secret the Chicago Bears are taking Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC has been ticketed for the top selection for months. The Wa
This wasn't the kind of attention Rory McIlroy was hoping for on the day after the Masters. A London financial paper, City A.M., cited anonymous sources as saying McIlroy was believed to be close to an $850 million deal to join LIV Golf. McIlroy was able to shut it down when he arrived at the RBC Heritage.
Star forward Alex Ovechkin thanked the Philadelphia Flyers after they pulled their goalie, clearing the path for an odd, empty-net, game-winning score that clinched a playoff spot for the Washington Capitals.
Baseball is plagued by the rise in major injuries to its best pitchers. The solution is to return to Greg Maddux’s era.
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Toronto Maple Leafs will face a familiar foe in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's just not the opponent they expected. The Leafs are set to meet the Boston Bruins in the opening round after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers settled the Atlantic Division standings. Florida jumped over Boston to grab the No. 1 seed thanks to the victory coupled with the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale. "It'll be a real challenge, but obviously re
Whether looking for a franchise passer or just a solid backup, several teams are sure to be on the hunt for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.
A man has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. A document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Richard Globensky of transporting the items across state lines to Tampa, Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.” Upon conviction, Globensky would have to forfeit any property and cash attained from proceeds traced to the stolen items, the government said.
The NBA banned Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter on Wednesday, after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games. Porter, the league said, gave a bettor information about his own health status prior to Toronto's game on March 20. The league said another individual, known to be an NBA bettor, placed an $80,000 bet that Porter would not hit the numbers set for him in parlays through an online sports book. That bet would have won $1.1 million. Po