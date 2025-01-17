Cobie Durant joins 'The Insiders' to chat about dominate defensive performance vs. Vikings
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant joins 'The Insiders' to chat about dominate defensive performance vs. Minnesota Vikings.
The Rams come in confident after a strong win over the Vikings.
The Rams could not have been focused on football over the past week, not with deadly wildfires affecting a huge part of the L.A. area. Yet, the Rams played their best game of the season on Monday night.
The Rams are getting some help from a division rival.
Los Angeles has a season-long strategy to practice responding to unpredictability, which Brian Flores' Vikings defense will certainly present.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
The Rams had something to gain in Week 18, but opted to sit Matthew Stafford.
