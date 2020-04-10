Coastal Flooding Submerges Roads in Hampton, New Hampshire
New Hampshire resident Joel Albair captured video of high tides submerging roads in Hampton on April 10. The video shows the water covering the streets and reaching homes in a residential neighborhood.
Albair told Storyful he captured outside his home, which is located next to a marsh. “The road usually floods anything over a 10-foot tide. Last night was particularly bad due to the astronomical high tide early this [morning]. This has been an ongoing issue” said Albair.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for the area beginning on April 9 and ending on April 10. Credit: Joel Albair via Storyful
