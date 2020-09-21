Coastal Flooding Seen in Clear Lake Shores, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta Brings Storm Surge

Coastal flooding was reported across Galveston County, Texas, as Tropical Storm Beta edged closer on September 21, according to local media reports.

Video showed submerged piers and flooded gardens in Galveston Bay, as the National Weather Service reported that the storm would bring flooding to the area due to rising high tides and a storm surge.

This footage shows coastal flooding in Clear Lake Shores, where local authorities said the city hall had been closed.

Tropical Storm Beta was due to make landfall late on September 21, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, elevated tides, and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @FenwickAmanda via Storyful