Coast Guard Rescues Two People From Sinking Boat in Lake Erie

The United States Coast Guard rescued two people from the waters of Lake Erie three miles off the coast of Monroe, Michigan on Sunday, July 17.

The Coast Guard said they rescued two people, who were not wearing life jackets, clinging to a sinking boat in Lake Erie around 4 am local time. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from one of the victims reporting the capsized boat.

Video posted by the USCG Great Lakes shows the hull of the sinking ship during the early morning hours in Lake Erie on Sunday. The Coast Guard said the people were lucky to be rescued quickly and reminded boaters to wear personal floatation devices. Credit: USCG Great Lakes via Storyful