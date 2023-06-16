Coast Guard Rescues German Shepherd Trapped on Oregon Beach

The US Coast Guard posted footage showing the rescue of a German Shepherd that had fallen down a cliff in Oregon’s Ecola State Park, on Wednesday, June 14.

The Coast Guard said the dog had fallen 300 feet to an inaccessible beach. Footage released by the Pacific Northwest division shows the dog struggling to get to higher ground as waves crash onto the rocky shore. The dog is then retrieved and hoisted into a helicopter by a member of the rescue team and returned to her owner.

In an update, the owner of the dog told the Coast Guard that after a visit to the emergency vet she is “doing just fine!” Credit: US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest via Storyful