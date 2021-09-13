Coast Guard Rescues 3 as Their Vessel Sinks Off New Jersey Coast

A US Coast Guard swimmer rescued three people from a sinking vessel off the coast of Long Branch, New Jersey, on September 12, the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic said.

The three people were taken to the Shark River Marina without injuries. The operation was a joint effort by the US Coast Guard Air Station’s duty crew from Atlantic City, diverted from a routine training mission, and a crew from Station Manasquan Inlet, the coast guard said.

Posting video of the rescue on Facebook, the coast guard said it might have ended differently “if even one of these people had forgotten to wear their lifejacket”. Credit: US Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic via Storyful