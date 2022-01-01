Coast Guard Praises 'Good Samaritan' Crew for Rescue of Cubans Off Florida Coast

The US Coast Guard and a “good Samaritan” crew rescued 19 Cuban migrants off the coast of Islamorada, Florida, on December 31.

A boat and helicopter crew were deployed for the rescue, which took place around 33 miles from Alligator Reef Lighthouse after a raft capsized and dumped its occupants into the water.

They were pulled from the water by the crew of the motor tanker Methoni, the Coast Guard said.

This footage posted to Twitter by @USCGSoutheast shows one person in need of hospitalization being airlifted. Credit: @USCGSoutheast via Storyful