Coast Guard: Ever Forward still stranded in bay
A container ship is stranded off the coast of Gibson Island in the Chesapeake Bay. Marine Tracker lists the ship as the Ever Forward and that it is aground. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic, its command center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday for a 1,095-foot cargo vessel that had run aground in the Chesapeake Bay. The Coast Guard told 11 News on Tuesday that the ship remained stranded and that a 500-yard safety zone was established around it.