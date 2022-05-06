Coach Yo earns contract extension with Ole Miss

Ole Miss head women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has agreed to a four year extension. She will be the head coach through the 2026 season. Last year she led the Rebels to their first NCAA tournament berth in 15 years and they won 10 SEC games the most since 1993. On the recruiting trail she landed the first ever McDonald's All-American and 5 star recruit in Madison Scott going into the 2020 season when the Rebels had the number one recruiting class in the conference. In the transfer portal she helped showcase and coach Maryland transfer Shakira Austin into the third pick in the WNBA draft after two season in Oxford. Transfer guard Angel Baker won Sixth Woman of the Year honors this past season as well.