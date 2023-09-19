How Coach Prime has the potential to increase diversity at CU Boulder

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Zach Wilson was in full uniform in the New York Jets locker room long after the game, getting some words of encouragement from tight end Tyler Conklin and some of his teammates. Even though the Jets had just lost 30-10 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, with Wilson thrust back into the starting role after four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles four snaps in the season opener a week earlier, they don't see the same young quarterback who struggled so much the