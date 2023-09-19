How Coach Prime has the potential to increase diversity at CU Boulder
The Prime Effect is on full display inside Folsom Field. It's also leaving an impact on the University of Colorado at Boulder campus as a whole.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructure of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives him a substantial boost in pay over the next four seasons, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the contract. Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott, who has helped to represent Mahomes going back to his draft year, told ESPN that he
After a verbal spat hyped their matchup to prizefighting magnitude, Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Colorado State’s Jay Norvell are moving on.
DENVER (AP) — Jerry Rosburg isn't walking through that door to save the Denver Broncos' head coach from himself like he did a year ago. When the Broncos jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Washington on Sunday, it seemed the safest of bets that coach Sean Payton would improve to 73-0, including playoffs, when his teams held a lead of 18 points or more. Russell Wilson's teams in Seattle had never blown that big of a lead. Denver's defense had sacked Sam Howell three times, rookie speedsters Marvin
In a loss to the AFC East-rival Dolphins on Sunday night, the Patriots had ample trouble with a running game that couldn't get out of first gear.
Colorado State's Jay Norvell gets low marks across the board this week for comments in lead-up to the rivalry game with Deion Sanders' Colorado.
The two-time Super Bowl MVP turned 28 years old on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a serious left knee injury in the second quarter of a 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low for a tackle at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter and delivered a hit to Chubb's legs. Chubb's knee buckled underneath him. After the play, a teammate grabbed Chubb's hand to try to help him to his feet, and Chubb shook his head whi
The ex-New York Giant was on FOX NFL Kickoff and explained why he was hesitant to believe the Cowboys were Super Bowl contenders
The NFL had played 146 weeks since we last saw this happen in a game.
The Seahawks had a huge bounce-back performance in an overtime win at Detroit. Scott Pianowski examines that and more fantasy developments from Week 2.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Zach Wilson was in full uniform in the New York Jets locker room long after the game, getting some words of encouragement from tight end Tyler Conklin and some of his teammates. Even though the Jets had just lost 30-10 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, with Wilson thrust back into the starting role after four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles four snaps in the season opener a week earlier, they don't see the same young quarterback who struggled so much the
Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle in concussion protocol.
Cindy Blackman Santana plays drums on the reimagined version of Collins' 1981 hit, which has long helped NFL players get their heads in the game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Anthony Richardson already has made two promising NFL starts. Indianapolis Colts fans are still waiting to see the new franchise quarterback finish a game. The 21-year-old former Florida star, who seems built to last at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, starts Week 3 in the concussion protocol after leaving in the first half of Sunday's 31-20 victory at Houston. “We’re going to work through those things and we’ll talk through those tonight. I don’t have a definitive answer for you
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
Police are investigating the death of a New England man who attended Sunday night’s Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Here are the snap counts for the Chiefs’ offense, defense and special teams from their 17-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
ATLANTA (AP) — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur wanted to blame crowd noise for a failed fourth-and-1 sneak by Jordan Love that opened the door for Atlanta's go-ahead touchdown drive. It turns out LaFleur was just being kind, trying to take his young quarterback off the hook following Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons. Love was more blunt, saying he deserved blame for the the failed sneak because he didn't correctly call the play with the Packers leading 24-22 in the fourth quarter. Love tried to c