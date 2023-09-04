Coach Prime gamble pays off for CU Boulder as merch and ticket sales spike

Sky News

Kim Jong Un could travel to Russia to meet president Vladimir Putin, according to a US official. The North Korean leader could make the trip as early as this month, according to the unnamed source, with the port city of Vladivostok, near to the border between the two countries, believed to be a possible meeting point. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Monday that Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu had travelled to North Korea's capital of Pyongyang last month.