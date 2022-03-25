Coach K farewell tour marches on with win over Texas Tech

The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) Miami coach Jim Larranaga isn't shy when it comes to telling his players about George Mason and that gripping Final Four run. ''Sadly to say they're tired of hearing about George Mason and have told me, `Hey, let's do what they did so you can talk about us in the future rather than them,''' Larranaga said. Seeded 10th in the Midwest Region, they are set to face 11th-seeded Iowa State (22-12) on Friday in a matchup between teams that made huge turnarounds this season.