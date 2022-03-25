Coach K farewell tour marches on with win over Texas Tech
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 2 Duke’s 78–73 win over 3 Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to keep Coach K’s farewell tour marching on.
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 2 Villanova’s 63-55 win over Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
CHICAGO (AP) Miami coach Jim Larranaga isn't shy when it comes to telling his players about George Mason and that gripping Final Four run. ''Sadly to say they're tired of hearing about George Mason and have told me, `Hey, let's do what they did so you can talk about us in the future rather than them,''' Larranaga said. Seeded 10th in the Midwest Region, they are set to face 11th-seeded Iowa State (22-12) on Friday in a matchup between teams that made huge turnarounds this season.
Real Salt Lake (3-0-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-3-0)Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -112, Real Salt Lake +312, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goalsBOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Real Salt Lake looking to stop a one-game home slide.Sporting KC put together a 17-10-7 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 10-4-5 in home matches. Sporting KC averaged 1.7 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.RSL compiled a 14-14
Chris Lykes' two free throws with 15 seconds left seal Razorbacks' 74-68 win. They advance to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year.
CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont
Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.
Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.
Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 31-year-old had three goals and four assists in 24 games with Vancouver this season. Hamonic has registered 43 goals and 205 points in 699 regular-season contests with the Canucks, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames. He has one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games. The third-round pick heading to Vancouver in the deal announced Sunday original
The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.
A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo
The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.
Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC
Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?
The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.
The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.
NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28