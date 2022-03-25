Coach K farewell tour marches on with win over Texas Tech

Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 2 Duke’s 78–73 win over 3 Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to keep Coach K’s farewell tour marching on.

Latest Stories

  • Villanova handles Michigan, headed to another Elite 8

    Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 2 Villanova’s 63-55 win over Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

  • Larrañaga in familiar position with Miami reaching Sweet 16

    CHICAGO (AP) Miami coach Jim Larranaga isn't shy when it comes to telling his players about George Mason and that gripping Final Four run. ''Sadly to say they're tired of hearing about George Mason and have told me, `Hey, let's do what they did so you can talk about us in the future rather than them,''' Larranaga said. Seeded 10th in the Midwest Region, they are set to face 11th-seeded Iowa State (22-12) on Friday in a matchup between teams that made huge turnarounds this season.

  • Sporting Kansas City hosts Real Salt Lake on 1-game home losing streak

    Real Salt Lake (3-0-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-3-0)Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -112, Real Salt Lake +312, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goalsBOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Real Salt Lake looking to stop a one-game home slide.Sporting KC put together a 17-10-7 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 10-4-5 in home matches. Sporting KC averaged 1.7 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.RSL compiled a 14-14

  • No. 4 Arkansas takes down overall No. 1 Gonzaga, advances to Elite Eight

    Chris Lykes' two free throws with 15 seconds left seal Razorbacks' 74-68 win. They advance to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Senators acquire defenceman Travis Hamonic from Canucks

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 31-year-old had three goals and four assists in 24 games with Vancouver this season. Hamonic has registered 43 goals and 205 points in 699 regular-season contests with the Canucks, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames. He has one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games. The third-round pick heading to Vancouver in the deal announced Sunday original

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28