Co-owner charged with arson in fire that destroyed Pavona's Pizza Joint
A co-owner of Pavona's Pizza Joint and Mickey's Irish Pub, which burned to the ground last October, appeared in Akron Municipal Court on Tuesday charged with arson.
A co-owner of Pavona's Pizza Joint and Mickey's Irish Pub, which burned to the ground last October, appeared in Akron Municipal Court on Tuesday charged with arson.
Hugo Correia/ReutersA Polish woman with a complicated childhood, a coloboma in her right eye and moles on her leg says she could be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who has been missing since 2007 after disappearing from a holiday resort in Portugal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann (@iammadeleinemccan) Julia Faustyna, 21, who has also been referred to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell, says she does not remember most of her ch
One of three people fighting eviction notices they received from the local Tim Hortons franchisee in Souris, P.E.I., says the company has no legal grounds to make tenants leave their apartment building. D.P. Murphy Inc., which operates a number of Tim Hortons franchises across Prince Edward Island, bought the apartment building at 4 Pleasant St. in November, and issued eviction notices to the tenants on Jan. 5. According to documents filed by the company with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Co
EDMONTON — Suzanne Taylor, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, remembers former U.S. Jimmy Carter being "strict" on construction sites, refusing to pose for pictures with others while on the job. "If I stopped to take a picture with you, that’s two of us not working," she recalled him saying. The Carter Center announced Saturday that the 98-year-old former president has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family, receiving hospice care after a series of hospital stays. Many w
The victims ranged in age from 5 to 17. Seven males and two females were hurt after gunfire broke out at the Columbus, Georgia, gas station.
Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.
A spiritual medium and psychic has claimed he used his “gift” to find Nicola Bulley’s body in the River Wyre on Sunday.
This letter writer’s response is quick and to the point.
The U.S. witnessed ten mass shootings over the weekend, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. Many of the victims were children and teens.
“One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others,” police chief says
James Alex Fields Jr has paid only tiny fraction of $81,600 he owes, prosecutors say
The attorney general of California on Tuesday announced felony charges against a man found with a large cache of illegal firearms at his residence.
A suspect was arrested after L.A. Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was found dead in a Hacienda Heights home Saturday afternoon with a gunshot wound.
This is wonderful news!
Ten employees of a bar in Mexico’s Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen have been charged in the fatal stabbings of four municipal inspectors sent to check compliance with local codes, authorities said Tuesday. Playa del Carmen has long had a reputation for rough and dangerous bars, but what allegedly happened at the city’s La Cueva bar on Feb. 11 appears to set a new standard of violence. Assistant Public Safety Secretary Luis Rodríguez Bucio said Tuesday that the city inspectors went to the bar, whose name means “The Cave”, to inspect for compliance with city codes.
Child vanished from Portuguese holiday resort 15 years ago and never found but emergence of new suspect has brought fresh hope of answers and closure
Savannah Chrisley has criticized the conditions at FMC Lexington in Kentucky, where Julie began her seven-year sentence just over a month ago.
DNA on the cigarette was linked to a man who decamped to Thailand to “become a Buddhist monk,” police said.
CNNCalling out Fox News on Tuesday for falsely smearing Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) after she was violently attacked, CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused the conservative cable giant of peddling a “blatant lie” that inspired deranged viewers to bombard the congresswoman with abusive calls.After Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building earlier this month by a violent repeat offender, the Minnesota lawmaker called for a crackdown on crime and recidivism. Fox News then followed up
One of Kshama Sawant’s earliest memories of the caste system was hearing her grandfather — a man she “otherwise loved very much” — utter a slur to summon their lower-caste maid. The Seattle City Council member, raised in an upper-caste Hindu Brahmin household in India, was 6 when she asked her grandfather why he used that derogatory word when he knew the girl’s name. Now 50, and an elected official in a city far from India, Sawant has proposed an ordinance to add caste to Seattle’s anti-discrimination laws.
The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announced Monday it is dropping the gun enhancement charge -- a crime that would have carried a five-year sentence if convicted -- against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in October 2021. Baldwin still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting, however, that crime would carry a lesser sentence of 18 months if convicted. The charge was also dropped against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who faces the same involuntary manslaughter charge as Baldwin.