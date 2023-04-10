CO Lottery // Know Your Limits
Colorado Lottery // Know Your Limits
“Who does such a thing! Thank goodness that kind lady stopped to check what was tossed out.”
Pop singer Christina Aguilera got frank about her sex life on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about her favorite oral sex tips.
Three months after being sued for sexual assault of a minor, the Aerosmith lead singer's responses included that the girl suing him consented, and he had immunity as her guardian
Russia has excluded its most advanced jets, including the much-touted Su-57 stealth fighters, from the front lines over fears they'll be shot down.
King Charles' youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's rep gave the BBC a rare update on whether they will attend his coronation next month.
Diana, Princess of Wales was also a fan of the bright shade, which the current Princess of Wales wore for an Easter Sunday service this weekend at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
‘I do what I wanna do,’ actor declared
'How I Met Your Father' cast member Hilary Duff wore a strapless, sheer corset gown by Dolce and Gabbana at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
"Timothée took these, didn't he?"
The shopping malls I've visited in Japan have kids' bathrooms, fully stocked grocery stores, and incredible restaurants with food-serving robots.
Dear neighbors: I see some are asking why I put three cases of Bud Light on a folding table in my backyard then shot them to shreds with my AR-15.
The spiritual leader ‘regrets the incident’
Insurers will go bust if they are forced to cover the cost of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, the founder of one of the world’s biggest brokers has warned. David Howden, who has built an £11bn eponymous insurance empire, said his industry cannot be expected to cover the cost of war, amid a row over Mr Putin’s seizure of hundreds of commercial aircraft. Mr Howden said: “The insurance market cannot be a systemic backstop for a war between the UK and Russia. And it's not designed to be. No policie
Almost exactly 10 years ago to the day a Chinese boy named Guan Tianlang made headlines when he became the youngest player to compete in the Masters. At just 14 years of age, Guan seemed impossibly young to be playing one of the most feared golf courses in the world. But he was brilliant that week. His play at Augusta became one of the feelgood stories of 2013, although the fairy tale was nearly ruined when he was controversially docked a shot for slow play towards the end of his second round, j
Russia has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
While all the focus has been on the battle between Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, on Rory McIlroy’s woes and Tiger Woods’ gammy leg, there has been one big-hitter conspicuous by his absence from this year’s Masters coverage. Bryson DeChambeau, one of the most colourful and outspoken players in the game, has gone completely under the radar.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly "grew apart" ahead of their breakup, but plan to remain friends.
The 26-year-old revealed on Twitter that they started hormone replacement therapy two months ago
The congresswoman claimed Justice Thomas’ statement raises “even more serious questions”
He missed the cut at The Masters over the weekend.