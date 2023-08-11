CMMC supports moms for National Breastfeeding Monthjj

Local Journalism Initiative

Investigators are searching the continent for clues to identify a toddler whose remains were discovered in the Grand River near Dunnville last spring. But so far, police do not know who “Baby Doe” was or how she died. “Not yet,” OPP Det. Insp. Shawn Glassford told The Spectator. “We’re no further ahead, at this point, in identifying the child.” There has been no progress either on narrowing down her age, which is estimated as 10.5 months to 2.5 years. Glassford, who handles major cases for the O