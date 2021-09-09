CMC’s workload, Najee’s over/under, and Travis Kelce’s favorite fantasy team name | Ekeler’s Edge
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler joins Yahoo Sports’ fantasy expert Liz Loza to share his insights on Christian McCaffrey’s usage following an injury plagued season. The NFL debut of the most talked about rookie running back ahead of the 2021 season. AE will tell you which old face in a new place will take his game to the next level. Plus, a visit from TE1, the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.