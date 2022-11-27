Club Q employees dealing with financial strain week after shooting
Club Q employees and performers have been dealing with the tragedy of the deadly mass shooting that took place at their work one week ago.
Club Q employees and performers have been dealing with the tragedy of the deadly mass shooting that took place at their work one week ago.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it
While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.
NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “
MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return
Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?
TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac
Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.
DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in
CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur
New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record
The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.
Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.
The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?
VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions may have earned more acclaim nationally in a loss than they did during their three-game winning streak this month. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Buffalo Bills, during their annual Thanksgiving Day game before succumbing 28-25 on Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker said this isn’t the same old Lions, perennial laughingstocks that haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. “We’re going t
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius