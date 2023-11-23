Cloudy and chilly Thanksgiving with some light showers

Mostly cloudy and kind of cold overnight. Lows on the Northshore near 40. South shore lows will be in the mid 40s to near 50. Cloudy and cool Thanksgiving Day. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Some light showers to drizzle mainly during the afternoon. It looks like the South shore is the main area with the precip. Some light showers possible Friday morning with highs in the low 60s. It will be a little warmer Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Cold front approaches Sunday with rain. Highs upper 60s. Weather improves Monday into Wednesday, but chilly and breezy.