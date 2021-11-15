Clouds staying tonight

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — From a blocked field goal to giving up a momentum-changing fumble return for a score, it all felt so difficult for the Denver Broncos. To think, it all seemed so easy a week ago. Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos fell flat in a 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) on Sunday after a dominating performance at Dallas the week before. At 5-5, the Broncos head into the bye week with a big question they're trying to resolve: Just what exactly is their identity? Safety Justin Simmo