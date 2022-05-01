Closing day for Palm Beach Gardens baseball
There were skills challenges, all-star game and of course championships for closing day at Palm Beach Gardens baseball.
OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl
LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the
TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea
Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.
Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go
MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad
The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,
MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its
Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?
DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble
Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas
