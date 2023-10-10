Closing arguments set for Tuesday in trial against two officers charged in Elijah McClain's death
Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial against two Aurora police officers charged in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.
Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial against two Aurora police officers charged in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.
The naked body of a woman was paraded through the streets in the back of a pick-up truck on Saturday as Hamas fighters sat on her unmoving form.
The body of the German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk, clad only in her underwear, was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas.
An Israeli woman said she offered Hamas militants coffee and cookies to buy time while they held her hostage during the large-scale surprise attacks.
Yoni Asher describes the horror of seeing his wife and children being held hostage by Hamas militants
It’s unclear how the suspect arrived.
Zijie Yan was an associate professor at UNC’s Department of Applied Physical Sciences
The man, a 29-time convicted felon, destroyed the sheriff’s office’s drone worth nearly $30,000, court docs say.
A security guard at a Pickering casino has died in hospital after he was shot while on the job early Monday, Durham Regional Police say. Officers received a report of several shots fired at about 5:05 a.m. at Pickering Casino Resort, 888 Durham Live Ave., near Church Street and Highway 401.When officers arrived, they were directed inside the casino and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead, p
Five people are in custody and three police officers were sent to hospital after a physical altercation early Monday morning in the Montréal-Nord borough. Montreal police received a 911 call around 2:35 a.m. for reports about a brawl on Arthur-Chevrier Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to gather information from some people involved in the fight. "They were uncooperative," said Sabrina Gauthier, spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).Gauthi
In a remote forested area northwest of Calgary in the Waiparous Valley, Trevor Miller sits in a Westfalia van, poring over maps and organizing volunteers to aid in the search for his cousin, Amy Fahlman, who was declared missing by Calgary police on Oct. 1. According to police, 25-year-old Fahlman was last seen leaving her residence in the 300 block of Hawkland Place N.W. on Sept. 29. Miller said Fahlman told her family she was going for a drive, but that she never returned home. "We know that s
The woman was identified as 25-year-old Noa Argamani. She had been attending a music festival in southern Israel with her boyfriend Avi Natan.
In January 2011, Ellen Greenberg was found with a 10-inch knife lodged in her chest. It was ruled a suicide but the 27-year-old’s parents say that’s impossible and are now taking their fight to the Pennsylvania supreme court. Andrea Cavallier reports
Sandra Lynn Henson was charged with petit larceny, trespassing, and disturbing the peace after she was accused of crashing a September 30 wedding.
The victims of an alleged multi-million-dollar mortgage fraud are on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars and risk losing their homes even though criminal charges have been laid.
PICKERING, Ont. — Durham police say an early-morning shooting at a casino in Pickering, Ont., has left an employee dead. Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss says police were called for shots fired at Pickering Casino Resort and arrived on scene shortly after 5 a.m., where they found a security guard suffering from gunshot wounds. She says 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was pronounced dead. Bortoluss says a group of men and women, who arrived at the casin
RCMP say a man who approached a woman claiming to be a police officer on Saturday was in fact a constable with the Prince Edward Island RCMP.On Sunday, RCMP issued a release saying they were looking for a man in a blue SUV who was accused of impersonating a police officer and asking a woman to get inside his vehicle.The woman ran home and called 9-1-1, according to police. Today, RCMP in Cornwall, P.E.I. issued a news release saying the man was an off-duty constable who was going home after fini
Noa Argamani didn't tell her family she was going to the music festival near Gaza because she didn't want them to worry, her mother told Insider.
'Numerous' executions were allegedly carried out and covered up, an independent inquiry has heard.
The boy’s mom found texts between her son and the woman, police say.
Elizabeth Carrero of Miami Gardens has been charged with one count of child neglect, according to multiple outlets