CloseUp: NHGOP Vice Chairman says party is ready for new faces, ideas

A US woman who was declared legally dead after disappearing more than three decades ago has turned up alive in Puerto Rico, her family and police have said. Patricia Kopta, now 83, had last been seen in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1992 when investigators began looking into her disappearance. Mrs Kopta, who has dementia, has been living in a nursing home after she was taken in as a "person in need" seven years after she disappeared.