'Close the Sky': NYC Demonstrators Rally in Support of Ukraine

Protesters gathered in New York’s Times Square to call for peace in Ukraine on March 5, as Russia continued a military invasion of the country.

Video taken by Ben Von Klemperer shows the group in Times Square on Saturday, chanting, “Close the sky,” calling for NATO to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Demonstrators were also seen holding signs and the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

Other footage shows cars honking as they passed the rally. Credit: Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful

