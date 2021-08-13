A close-up look at the fight against B.C. wildfires
CBC News gets a close-up look at how crews are fighting wildfires in B.C., even as the efforts face criticism for not being fast enough.
What a night for baseball.
Kawhi Leonard signed a new four-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, including a player option.
"It’s not easy anymore, believe me."
Kevin Costner is back in Iowa.
Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is out of the National Bank Open in Montreal, losing 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-1 to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in a marathon third-round match.
At 35-years-old, Goran Dragic's ambitions to win a championship shouldn't be received as disrespect to Toronto Raptors fans, following his move from Miami as part of the Kyle Lowry deal.
The Canadian government announced Thursday that the bill which will legalize single-sports betting will officially come into effect on Aug. 27
Will Bolt and Hill ever square off on the track?
The medal quickly became known as the "germ medal" on Japanese social media.
Deshaun Watson doesn't want media attention during the Texans' training camp.
Chris Davis struggled after receiving a seven-year, $161 million deal from the Orioles.
Drummond posted a video of himself jumping into a swimming pool to save his son.
The Kings, Warriors, and Clippers are all reportedly “enamoured” by Pascal Siakam but what are the chances the Raptors move the 27-year-old who still has three years left on his contract.
A would-be car thief got more than he bargained for when he tried stealing the car of a UFC fighter.
Manchester City are significant favorites to repeat as Premier League champions.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had two touchdown runs, including a 91-yard score with just over a minute to play to help the New England Patriots beat Washington 22-13 to open the exhibition season for both teams Thursday night. Quinn Nordin had three field goals for the Patriots, including a 50-yarder. Joejuan Williams had the play of the night for the New England’s defense, picking off Steven Montez early in the fourth quarter to set up Stevenson’s first TD. S
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — As the bus carried the New York Yankees through the cornfields blanketing this serene, rolling farmland of northeast Iowa, Aaron Judge noticed a difference from the usual arrival in the next city. The ride to the Field of Dreams site to play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night had everyone's attention, like a bunch of kids who couldn't believe what they were getting to do. “It was the first time people had their headphones out, and they were just glued to the windows,
TORONTO — Team Canada's athletes are being welcomed home now that the torch at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been extinguished. The athletes spent more than two weeks in Japan competing, while overcoming numerous obstacles to bring in the country's highest medal count at a non-boycotted Games. Team Canada racked up 24 medals, including seven gold, and ranked 11th overall in the standings. That stands only behind the boycotted Los Angeles Games of 1984 (10 gold, 44 overall). The Canadian Olymp