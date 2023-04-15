Close call for thrill seekers as Russian volcano erupts

STORY: Two adventure seekers got more than they bargained for when the volcano they were traversing began to erupt.

Pyotr Kirinkin and Christina Kurochkina were on their way to see the Bezymianny volcano in Russia's extreme east Kamchatka region with a group of scientists.

As the group were within five miles of the volcano cone, that’s when they began to hear rumbles… and feel the earth shake.

“Volcanologists knew that the activity of Bezymianny volcano was rising,” says Kirinkin, reflecting on his close call.

Scientists knew there would be an explosion at some point, he adds. But not when.

And when it began to blow, there was nowhere to hide.

Kirinkin captured footage of the incident while the group formed makeshift shelters from their sledges and snowmobiles, as ash and rocks rained down around them.

After waiting for the dust cloud to clear, they were able to return to base camp unscathed.

Bezymianny is the latest in a series of volcanic eruptions in Russia.

Earlier this week, one of the country's most active volcanoes erupted, sending plumes of ash into the sky, and prompting a hazard warning for airlines.